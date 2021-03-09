Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

National CineMedia CEO Tom Lesinski Says U.S. Exhibition Needs A Few Months Of Open Theaters “And Real Movies” To Assess Covid Impact

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Film That Lit My Fuse: Screen Icon & ‘The Life Ahead' Star Sophia Loren
Read the full story

Diana Lodderhose Rejoins Deadline As International Features Editor; Alexandra Del Rosario Named TV Reporter

Diana Lodderhose Alexandra Del Rosario
(L-R) Deadline's Diana Lodderhose and Alexandra Del Rosario Deadline

Deadline has made a pair of staff moves as it continues its editorial expansion. London-based reporter Diana Lodderhose is returning to the site’s fold as International Features Editor, while Alexandra Del Rosario, currently Associate Editor, Nights & Weekends, has shifted to TV Reporter.

“We are thrilled to have Diana back at Deadline and excited about giving Alex this new opportunity,” Deadline Co-Editors-In-Chief Nellie Andreeva and Mike Fleming Jr. said Monday in announcing the hires.

Lodderhose, who has been working in global film journalism since 2005, will focus on features related to the international film and television industries. Based in London, she has frequently covered the major film festivals and markets including Cannes, Berlin, AFM, Toronto and Sundance. Prior to joining Deadline, Lodderhose was a UK correspondent for Variety and covered film news and box office at Screen.

She joins the International team that includes International Editor Andreas Wiseman, International TV Editor Jake Kanter, International Film Reporter Tom Grater and International Box Office Editor/Senior Contributor Nancy Tartaglione. Lodderhose can be reached at dlodderhose@deadline.com.

Del Rosario joined Deadline in July 2020 from The Hollywood Reporter, where she had been freelancing after serving as an intern at both THR and TheWrap. A Los Angeles native, she graduated from UCLA where she worked as an arts and entertainment reporter at the Daily Bruin.

In her new role, she will report breaking news across the broadcast, cable and streaming TV spectrum, joining the team led by Andreeva and Television Editor Peter White.

Del Rosario can be reached at adelrosario@deadline.com.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad