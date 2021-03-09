Diana Lodderhose Rejoins Deadline As International Features Editor; Alexandra Del Rosario Named TV Reporter

Deadline has made a pair of staff moves as it continues its editorial expansion. London-based reporter Diana Lodderhose is returning to the site’s fold as International Features Editor, while Alexandra Del Rosario, currently Associate Editor, Nights & Weekends, has shifted to TV Reporter.

“We are thrilled to have Diana back at Deadline and excited about giving Alex this new opportunity,” Deadline Co-Editors-In-Chief Nellie Andreeva and Mike Fleming Jr. said Monday in announcing the hires.

Lodderhose, who has been working in global film journalism since 2005, will focus on features related to the international film and television industries. Based in London, she has frequently covered the major film festivals and markets including Cannes, Berlin, AFM, Toronto and Sundance. Prior to joining Deadline, Lodderhose was a UK correspondent for Variety and covered film news and box office at Screen.

She joins the International team that includes International Editor Andreas Wiseman, International TV Editor Jake Kanter, International Film Reporter Tom Grater and International Box Office Editor/Senior Contributor Nancy Tartaglione. Lodderhose can be reached at dlodderhose@deadline.com.

Del Rosario joined Deadline in July 2020 from The Hollywood Reporter, where she had been freelancing after serving as an intern at both THR and TheWrap. A Los Angeles native, she graduated from UCLA where she worked as an arts and entertainment reporter at the Daily Bruin.

In her new role, she will report breaking news across the broadcast, cable and streaming TV spectrum, joining the team led by Andreeva and Television Editor Peter White.

Del Rosario can be reached at adelrosario@deadline.com.