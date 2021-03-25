DDO Artists Agency Names Anthony Boyer As Partner In Theatrical Division

Los Angeles agent Anthony Boyer has been named a partner in the Theatrical Division at DDO Artists Agency.

A graduate of Kent State University, Boyer began his career on the stage as a music director, conductor, and accompanist before heading to Los Angeles in 2007.

His first exposure to talent representation began the following year as an assistant at Stage 9 Talent. Combining his skills and experience from his theater days with a passion for actors and creatives, he was able to grow the department and was promoted to junior agent.

In 2013, when DDO Artists Agency acquired Stage 9, Boyer was charged with creating a legit division on the West Coast that would blend seamlessly with the existing department in New York.