DC Will Celebrate June’s ‘Pride Month’ With Big Rollout Of LGBTQIA+ Projects

DC has big plans for June’s Pride Month, including the launch of an 80-page anthology comic featuring LGBTQIA+ characters from across the DC Universe.

The anthology DC Pride #1 will feature cameos by Batwoman, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott, Midnighter, Apollo, Extraño, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Constantine, and more. The DC Pride creative teams, and the characters they’re developing stories for, are:

• Batwoman (Kate Kane) by James Tynion IV & Trung Le Nguyen

• Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn by Mariko Tamaki & Amy Reeder

• Midnighter by Steve Orlando & Stephen Byrne

• Flash of Earth-11 (Jess Chambers) by Danny Lore & Lisa Sterle

• Green Lantern (Alan Scott) & Obsidian by Sam Johns & Klaus Janson

• Aqualad (Jackson Hyde) by Andrew Wheeler & Luciano Vecchio

• Dreamer by Nicole Maines & Rachel Stott

• Renee Montoya by Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge

• Pied Piper by Sina Grace, Ro Stein & Ted Brandt

DC

The anthology will include full-page profiles of DCTV’s LGBTQIA+ characters and the actors who play them. A special bonus for fans of The CW’s Supergirl will be the introduction of the first comic book appearance of Dreamer, a trans woman superhero, in a story written by actor Nicole Maines, who plays Nia Nal/Dreamer on Supergirl.

Rounding out the DC Pride anthology is a forward by Marc Andreyko (Love is Love), and single-page pin-ups by artists Kris Anka, Sophie Campbell, Mildred Louis, Travis Moore, Nick Robles and Kevin Wada. The DC Pride #1 cover is by Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Tamra Bonvillain.

DC will also release a series of Pride themed variant covers showcasing DC’s leading characters through the month of June, giving fans the opportunity to purchase comics featuring covers with Batman, Harley, Ivy, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. These include:

Batman #109 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel

#109 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel Crush & Lobo #1 Pride variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani

#1 Pride variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani DC Pride #1 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel

#1 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel Harley Quinn #4 Pride variant cover by Kris Anka

#4 Pride variant cover by Kris Anka Nightwing #81 Pride variant cover by Travis G. Moore

#81 Pride variant cover by Travis G. Moore Superman #32 Pride variant cover by David Talaski

#32 Pride variant cover by David Talaski Teen Titans Academy #4 Pride variant cover by Stephen Byrne

#4 Pride variant cover by Stephen Byrne Wonder Girl #2 Pride variant cover by Kevin Wada

#2 Pride variant cover by Kevin Wada Wonder Woman #773 Pride variant cover by Paulina Ganucheau

DC will also present an eight-issue miniseries, Crush & Lobo, by Tamaki and Nahuelpan, spinning out of the pages of Teen Titans Academy. The book will debut with a cover by Kris Anka, a Pride variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani, a 1:25 ratio variant by Christian Ward, plus a Dan Hipp team variant for participating retailers. The book will be published between June and JANUARY 2022.

DC will also publish GLAAD Media Award-nominated Suicide Squad: Bad Blood by Tom Taylor (Injustice: Gods Among Us) and Bruno Redondo (Nightwing) on April 27, DC’s gothic LGBTQIA+ romance Poison Ivy: Thorns by Kody Keplinger (The DUFF) and Sara Kipin on June 1, and Mariko Tamaki and Yoshi Yoshitani’s YA graphic novel, I Am Not Starfire, will publish on July 27 as part of the publisher’s overall Pride plans in 2021.

Lois Lane by Greg Rucka and Mike Perkins, Far Sector by N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell and You Brought Me The Ocean by Alex Sánchez and Julie Maroh have also been nominated for GLAAD Media Awards in 2021.