Davita Scarlett Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: In just two short years, Davita Scarlett has emerged as one of Robert and Michelle King’s MVP writer-producers, simultaneously serving as a co-executive producer on two of the duo’s series, The Good Fight for Paramount+ and Evil for CBS. Scarlett is now joining the talent roster of CBS Studios, which is behind The Good Fight and Evil, signing a multi-year overall deal to develop new projects for the studio targeting all platforms.

“Davita has been doing incredible work on two of our most cherished shows, so we leapt at the chance to formalize our relationship further and be a part of bringing her storytelling to life,” said Bryan Seabury, EVP, Drama Development for CBS Studios.

Scarlett is currently a co-executive producer in her third season on The Good Fight as well a co-executive producer in her second season on Evil.

Most recently, she developed her pilot Kin, a multi-generational family drama, for Starz and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Previously, Scarlett was a producer on Are You Sleeping, starring Octavia Spencer for Apple, Endeavor Content and Hello Sunshine and a story editor on Queen Sugar for OWN/Warner Horizon. Her other series credits include Animal Kingdom for TNT/Warner Horizon, The Family for ABC/ABC Studios, and Constantine for NBC/WBTV. Scarlett is repped by Literate and attorney Tara Kole.