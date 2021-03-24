David Heyman Scores TV Rights To ‘Apples Never Fall’ From ‘Big Little Lies’ & ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Author Liane Moriarty

EXCLUSIVE: Liane Moriarty, the author behind HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu’s upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers, is set to have another of her books make it to the small screen.

Heyday Television, a joint venture between Harry Potter and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood producer David Heyman and NBCUniversal International Studios, has secured the rights to upcoming book Apples Never Fall in a highly competitive situation.

Deadline understands that Heyman won out over a number of other interested parties, unsurprising given the television business’ interest in adapting Moriarty’s stories.

The novel, which will be published worldwide on September 14 by Henry Holt in the U.S. and Penguin Michael Joseph in the UK, centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are parents to four adult children. But unfortunately, Joy disappears, and her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh, frightened eyes.

Related Story Warner Bros. Dates 'Willy Wonka' Prequel For 2023 With David Heyman Producing, Paul King Directing

Moriarty is an exec producer on Big Little Lies, which starred Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, and Nine Perfect Strangers, which will star Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans. David E. Kelley is behind both adaptations.

Witherspoon and Kidman also optioned Moriarty’s Truly Madly Guilty, which Kidman told Deadline in 2019 was set up with HBO and Heather Graham starred in and exec produced a pilot for ABC in 2019 based on Moriarty’s The Hypnotist’s Love Story. At one stage Blake Lively was attached to a feature adaptation of Moriarty’s The Husband’s Secret with writer Pamela Gray.

Heyday Television’s Executive Vice President, Jillian Share, whose credits include Pacific Rim and The Great Wall, is overseeing the project.

Apples Never Fall is the latest book snapped by Heyday over the last twelve months. It won a nine-way bidding war Ashley Audrain’s The Push in October and is also developing an adaptation of Ted Chiang’s short story The Truth of Fact, The Truth of Feeling with The Flight Attendant’s Steve Yockey.

The company has a second season of BBC drama The Capture, which airs on Peacock in the U.S. in the works, and is also producing Clickbait for Netflix.

Heyman, who also recently produced Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver feature film Marriage Story said, “I was captivated from the moment I began reading Apples Never Fall. Liane Moriarty has once again created a compulsively complicated and messy family dynamic. I love how she uses the disappearance of a parent as a catalyst to unearth decades long, unresolved issues within a family, but somehow does it all with biting wit, humor and ultimately hope.”

Heyday Television is represented by WME. Moriarty is represented by Jerry Kalajian of Intellectual Property Group. The deal was made by Jerry Kalajian at Intellectual Property Group on behalf Fiona Inglis of Curtis Brown Australia, and Faye Bender of The Book Group in the U.S.