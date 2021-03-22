David Hasselhoff To Headline German Series ‘Ze Network’ From CBS Studios & Syrreal Entertainment

CBS Studios and German producer Syrreal Entertainment are teaming to create a series for RTL streamer TV Now in which David Hasselhoff will star as himself in a fictional international conspiracy story.

CBS has signed a first-look production pact with Berlin-based Syrreal, which makes Netflix series Dogs of Berlin, and the Hasselhoff series is the first project under the partnership. Created by Syrreal CEO Christian Alvart, the show is titled Ze Network.

It follows The Hoff as he lands a lead role in a German stage show, which plunges him into the center of an international conspiracy of former cold war assassins, while around him the fabric of reality seems to break down. German actor Henry Hübchen also stars as a version of himself.

Alvart is directing Ze Network. Series producers are Sigi Kamml, Alvart, and Timm Oberwelland, while Hasselhoff executive produces. CBS Studios has remake and other rights to the series, while ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will handle sales outside of German-speaking territories.

“Knight Rider was incredibly successful for both me and RTL. Returning now 30 years later to do a cutting-edge series and working with RTL again is a dream come true. The series is funny, deadly, creative and informative…..simply exciting. Fact or fiction, you decide,” Hasselhoff said.

It is not the first time former Baywatch and Knight Rider star Hasselhoff has played himself in a fictional story. He starred in UK series Hoff The Record, which was made by Me+You Productions for UKTV’s Dave.