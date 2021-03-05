David Beckham In Talks Over Disney+ Soccer Mentoring Show

David Beckham is in talks to front a show for Disney+ in which he will mentor a team of young soccer players in London.

Deadline understands that the show is yet to be greenlit, but conversations are taking place after The Sun reported that producers have been casting at Hackney Marshes, a mecca for grassroots soccer in London.

The tabloid newspaper said Beckham will help guide the inner-city youngsters after he grew up in the London suburb of Leytonstone and went on to captain England. Production will begin this summer, The Sun added.

Details are sketchy and it is not known who will produce the show, though Beckham does have his own production company, Studio 99, through which he is currently making a Netflix documentary about his life.

Disney+ is poised to unveil a slate of UK commissions after Deadline revealed the streamer’s first swathe of European originals last month, including mafia series The Good Mothers.