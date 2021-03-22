Danny Trejo, Tobin Bell & Malu Trevejo Among Cast Of Horror ‘Wolf Mountain’

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Trejo, Tobin Bell and the Latin singer Malu Trevejo are among the cast of Wolf Mountain, which is wrapping up production now in Castaic, California.

The film is written by Keli Price, who also stars, and is directed by David Lipper. The story follows AJ (Keli Price), who begins having vivid dreams of his parents’ death. He decides to go back to the spot where they were killed, 20 years ago, accompanied by his brother and his brother’s family. But legend has it there is something mysterious roaming these woods.

Additional cast include Karissa Staples, David Lipper, Fernanda Romero, Eddie McClintock, Matt Rife and Abdel Hameed.

Producers are David Lipper, Kipp Tribble, Keli Price, Joshua Santana, Kenny Yates, with executive producer David Briner.