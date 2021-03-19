Daniel Radcliffe Joins Sandra Bullock In Paramount’s ‘Lost City Of D’

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Radcliffe is set to play the villain in Paramount’s romantic action adventure comedy The Lost City of D starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Patti Harrison and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are also on board. Bullock is producing through her Fortis Films banner with Liza Chasin and her company 3dot Productions. Seth Gordon is also attached to produce via Exhibit A.

Adam and Aaron Nee are directing and working with Dana Fox on the production draft.

The story follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum) until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

The former Harry Potter star has transitioned pretty smoothly into more adult roles since the end of the franchise and has stayed busy on the film and television front, like the dark comedy Swiss Army Man. On the TV side, his TBS comedy Miracle Workers, which also stars Steve Buscemi, was renewed for a third season. On the film side he was recently seen in Saban Films’ Guns Akimbo.

