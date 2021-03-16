Daniel Kaluuya & Carey Mulligan To Make ‘SNL’ Hosting Debuts As NBC Show Returns With Three Consecutive Originals

Saturday Night Live is back on March 27 with three back-to-back shows which include the hosting debuts of Oscar-nominated actors Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan.

Daniel Kaluuya, who won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in his role in Judas and the Black Messiah and has been nominated for an Academy Award for the same role, will host on April 3.

Kaluuya previously appeared in a cameo role in May 2018 to introduce Childish Gambino.

He will be joined by musical guest St. Vincent, who makes her second appearance on the NBC show. St. Vincent, whose new album Daddy’s Home is released May 14, previously performed in 2014.

Carey Mulligan, who was nominated for best actress in the Oscars for her role in Promising Young Woman, will host for the first time on April 10. She will be joined on the show by Kid Cudi, who makes his debut. His new album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen was released in December.

The pair follow Maya Rudolph, who was previously revealed as the host of the show on March 27. Former cast member Rudolph, who recently played Vice President Kamala Harris, is joined by Jack Harlow, who makes his musical debut.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.