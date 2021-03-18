‘Danger Force’, ‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’ Renewed By Nickelodeon; ‘Side Hustle’s Season Expanded

Nickelodeon is expanding its live-action roster with the renewal of hit series Danger Force and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan for second seasons. The net has also ordered six additional episodes of live-action buddy comedy Side Hustle, bringing the first season to 26 total episodes. The announcement was made in conjunction with Nickelodeon’s virtual upfront presentation.

Created by Dan Schneider and Dana Olsen, Danger Force is TV’s number-one live-action kids show with Kids 6-11. In the 26-episode second season, the students of Swellview Academy for the Gifted (SW.A.G. for short), a school conceived by Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) and brought to life by Schwoz (Michael D. Cohen), continue to master their superpowers as they battle even bigger villains than ever before to protect the citizens of Swellview. Chapa (Havan Flores), Miles (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (Dana Heath) and Bose (Luca Luhan) must also keep their real identities a secret from both from their families and the villains who are out to destroy them.

Danger Force is developed and executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak (Henry Danger, Sam & Cat). Cooper Barnes serves as executive producer and Jace Norman (Henry Danger) serves as producer.

The 20-episode second season of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan sees the Wilson family household getting into even more hilarious hijinks. Hip-hop mogul-in-training Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) continues his pursuit of stardom, while acclimating to suburban life with uncle Myles (Carl Anthony Payne II), aunt Yasmine (Mieko Hillman), grandmother Viola (Aloma Wright) and cousins Rebecca (Celina Smith) and Charlie (Hero Hunter).

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan is executive produced and created by Perry with Michelle Sneed as executive producer, and Will Areu and Mark E. Swinton serving as producers.

Side Hustle follows best friends, smart and sarcastic Lex (Jules LeBlanc) and confident and tough Presley (Jayden Bartels), as they devise a plan to make money when fireworks accidentally destroy a boat belonging to the dad of their quirky friend and neighbor, Munchy (Isaiah Crews). Forced to come up with creative ways to earn money to pay for the damages, Lex, Presley and Munchy enlist the help of Presley’s tech-savvy younger brother, Fisher (Mitchell Berg), who creates an app that connects them to people looking for help with odd and unusual jobs, as Munchy’s bossy older brother Jaget (Jacques Chevelle) makes sure they keep up with the payments.

Side Hustle is created and executive produced by Dave Malkoff (Henry Danger, Sam & Cat, Victorious) with John Beck & Ron Hart (Fuller House, Liv and Maddie) serving as executive producers and showrunners.