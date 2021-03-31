‘Pen15’s Dallas Liu To Appear In Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings’

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Dallas Liu is going from the comedy of Hulu’s Pen15 to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is set to appear in the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings alongside Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh and Ronnie Chieng. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige is producing the film. Marvel’s Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz are EPs. Details about Liu’s role in the movie are being kept under wraps. Marvel Studios declined to comment.

Liu appears in Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle’s critically acclaimed Hulu comedy Pen15 as Erskine’s older brother Shuji Ishii-Peters. He also recently starred opposite Stella Hudgens, as Taylor King, in the Snapchat young-adult drama series, Players which follows students at an elite Los Angeles high school.

On the film front, Liu appears alongside Superstore‘s Nichole Bloom in the drama short, Ella which follows introverted high school freshman, Abe (Liu), who has a crush on his older brother’s charismatic ex-girlfriend, Ella (Bloom).

Liu’s credits also include Netflix’s The Who Was? Show and No Good Nick as well as Nickelodeon’s Legendary Dudas, CBS’ CSI: Cyber, Fox’s Bones and the feature film Underdog Kids.

Shang-Chi is slated to debut on September 3.

Liu is repped by CAA, LVL Up Management, Coast to Coast Talent Group, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.