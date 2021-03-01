Crystal Reed, Tahirah Sharif To Star In ‘Dead Giveaway’; Terry Moore & Willam Belli Join ‘Things Like This’; Tim Griffin Cast In ‘The Seven Neighbours’ – Film Briefs

Crystal Reed (Gotham, Swamp Thing) and Tahirah Sharif (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Escape The Field) have signed on to star in Dead Giveaway, an indie comedy-thriller that is being directed by Ian Kimble.

The pic, which was written by Kimble, follows Lia (Reed) and Jill (Sharif). Jill is a hard-partying Philadelphian. This has resulted in some epic nights and legendary stories. What she never expected is waking up next to a stranger who has been brutally stabbed to death in her own bed. On this particular Sunday, that is exactly what she wakes up to. She and Lia spend their day trying to solve the mystery of the cadaver in Jill’s bed and still make it to brunch in time for mimosas.

Suzann Toni and Andrew Vogel of Dynasty Pictures will produce the indie, which will film in Philadelphia, PA.

Reed is repped by ICM Partners and Silver Lining Entertainment. Sharif is repped by Identity Agency Group and Mosaic

Oscar nominee Terry Moore (Come Back, Little Sheba) and Willam Belli (A Star is Born) have joined the ensemble cast of Things Like This, a GenZ/millennial gay romantic comedy from writer and director Max Talisman.

Talisman also stars in the film, which explores the question about what happens when you fall in love in a big city and suddenly you experience misunderstandings, a reckoning with destiny and all the turmoil that arises in relationships.

Additional cast includes Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Michael D. Cohen, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Charlie Tahan, Eric Roberts, Dyan Cannon, Santwon McCray, Krista Allen, Miles Tagtmeyer, Margaret Berkowitz, Matt Cullen, Santwon McCray, Jade Weber, Danny Chavarriaga, Maya Henry, Jake Reiner, and Romy Reiner.

Buzz Koenig of Opposite Field Pictures is producing the pic with Brian McCulley of The Collective and Andrew Burrill are producing. Production is slated to begin in Spring 2021.

Actor Tim Griffin (Bourne Supremacy, American Sniper) is set to star in The Seven Neighbours, an indie crime thriller that centers around homicide detective Henry Weston, who is trying to solve a murder that takes place in an apartment building where the killer is still inside due to the lockdown. The film is written and directed by Anton Kudrov and produced by Bo Youngblood and John Ierardi of Showdown Production. Production is currently underway in Los Angeles. Griffin is repped by Buchwald.