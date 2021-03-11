‘Cruel Summer’: Barrett Carnahan, Andrea Anders, Benjamin J. Cain & Nicole Bilderback Join Freeform Thriller Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Cobra Kai‘s Barrett Carnahan, Andrea Anders (Ted Lasso), Benjamin J. Cain Jr. (Mixed-ish) and Nicole Bilderback (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and are set for recurring roles on Freeform’s upcoming thriller drama series Cruel Summer (fka Last Summer), from Bert V. Royal, executive producer Jessica Biel, eOne, and Iron Ocean Productions.

Created by Royal, Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

Carnahan plays Derek. Derek has a strong, playful relationship with his kid sister, Jeanette. He is protective of Jeanette and always has her back, even when he’s away at college.

Anders plays Joy Wallis. A polished, wealthy, and modern 90s Texan woman, Joy presides over the ladies who lunch with a domineering presence. She casts a shadow of fear toward anyone who stands in her way.

Cain plays Rod Wallis. Handsome, charismatic and former professional football player, Rod is Kate’s stepfather. He is an empathetic father whose parenting skills are tested over the course of three, complicated, painful years.

Bilderback plays Denise, Jeanette’s straightforward attorney. She has faith in Jeannette, but is not afraid to say the uncomfortable things that need to be said.

Royal and Biel executive produce with Tia Napolitano, who serves as showrunner. Max Winkler directed and executive produced the pilot.

Carnahan can currently be seen on season 3 of Netflix’s hit series Cobra Kai and can next be seen on the Peacock series One of Us is Lying, based on the bestselling novel. Additional credits include Alexa & Katie, Grown-ish, Good Girls Revolt and Colony. Carnahan is repped by A3 Artists Agency, LINK Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Anders recent credits include recurring roles on Ted Lasso, Young Sheldon and The Good Fight. She’s repped by The Gersh Agency and Principal Entertainment.

Cain recently guest-starred on Mixed-ish and is currently filming Amazon’s YA pilot Panic. He’s repped by Pastorini-Bosby Talent Agency.

Bilderback guest-starred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NCIS: New Orleans and The Rookie, among other credits. She’s repped by GVA Talent Agency.

Cruel Summer premieres Tuesday, April 20, at 9 PM EDT/PDT with a two-hour event. After the series premiere, new episodes will air Tuesdays at 10 PM EDT/PDT.