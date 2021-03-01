Crown Media Renames, Reorganizes Marketing Operation

EXCLUSIVE: Crown Media Family Networks has restructured its marketing department, which has been renamed Crown Global Brand Group, under Lara Richardson who joined the company as CMO in December.

The operation has been split into four newly created divisions, Brand Marketing & Ad Sales Marketing; Brand Production and Operations; Brand Creative; and Brand Design.

Jennifer Lee-Temple, formerly SVP, print, video & web design, will lead the Brand Design division in an expanded role as SVP, brand design. Danielle Mullin, who acted as SVP of marketing, will oversee the Brand Marketing & Ad Sales Marketing Division in her new role as SVP of brand marketing & ad sales marketing. In addition, Lissa Grunfeld, previously VP of design production, will now spearhead the Brand Production & Operations division in the expanded position of VP of brand production & operations. The realignment also includes four promotions within the marketing department.

Crown Media has been undergoing a companywide restructuring, which led to layoffs, believed to be about 20, last week. New hires are expected in the coming weeks.

The four marketing promotions are:

▪ Michael Grover has been upped from senior director of marketing to VP of brand marketing. He will continue to report to Mullin.

▪ Leilani Gushiken has been upped from director of EPK and gallery production to senior director of brand production. Gushiken will report to Grunfeld.

▪ Reporting into Lee-Temple, Joe Kordash has been elevated from director of creative design to senior director of brand motion graphics.

▪ Promoted from supervising editor to senior director of brand editing, Lyn Smith supervise the editing workflow and management for the Brand Creative Division.

“As Crown Media undergoes a creative evolution, we saw a need to streamline and realign the marketing department with more clearly delineated areas of responsibility and expanded roles that will maximize the contributions and talents of our team,” said Richardson. “With this strategic reorganization we are positioning ourselves to better serve our partners, and increase innovation, collaboration, and creativity in the communication of our brand, content, and growing portfolio of networks and services.”