‘Age of Samurai’ Producer Cream Productions Promotes Patrick Cameron To SVP, Operations, Trio Of Execs To Senior Roles

EXCLUSIVE: Cream Productions, the company behind Netflix’s Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan and CNN’s The Story of Late Night, has made a number of promotions to its creative team.

The Canadian company has promoted Patrick Cameron to SVP, Operations and has handed out promotions to trio Shawn Gerrard, Matt MacLellan and Francine DiBacco, who will report to Cameron.

In his expanded role, Cameron will work with Cream Productions CEO David Brandy and President Kate Harrison Karman to manage the company’s day to day operations.

Now Cream’s Head of Post-Production, Gerrard has worked on series for Netflix, BBC and PBS. He will run Cream’s post-production department and work with Cameron to develop control systems and implement new technologies while supervising all deliverables for the company’s full programming slate. He previously served as post producer for Age of Samurai and Story of Late Night.

MacLellan and Francine DiBacco have been upped to Supervising Line Producers and will report to Cameron. MacLellan previously worked on projects for Netflix, Hulu and CNN. He will oversee the company’s line producing team and will manage and execute complete schedules and budgets for Cream’s development slate. He previously served as Line Producer.

DiBacco previously served as production manager and spearheaded series for Netflix, History Channel and Discovery UK. In her new capacity, she will manage Cream’s production office and train and mentor team members while creating budgets and schedules alongside MacLellan.

“This trio of promotions reflects our passionate storytelling and the unparalleled talent we curate and develop at Cream Productions,” said Cameron. “Gerrard, MacLellan and DiBacco’s in-depth knowledge of television and film, coupled with their enthusiasm and energy, will advance our commitment to creating exciting experiences for our clients and viewers.”