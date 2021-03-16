‘Cowboy Bebop’ Season 1 Production Wraps After Long Delays For Netflix’s Live-Action Anime Adaptation

Netflix’s live-action take on the anime classic Cowboy Bebop finally has wrapped production on its first season after a long injury layoff and the coronavirus shutdown.

The streamer confirmed the news to Deadline tonight after series regular Daniella Pineda posted about it on social media.

It’s been a twisty road to the film can for Cowboy Bebop. The series was announced as being in development in June 2017, and Netflix gave it a 10-episode order in November 2018. Pineda, John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Alex Hassell were tapped to star about six months later, and production began several months after that in New Zealand.

With a couple of episodes finished, filming ended abruptly in early October 2019 after Cho sustained a knee injury on-set that required surgery. Then came the global production halt amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July, Cowboy Bebop was among five series including The Lord of the Rings that were granted New Zealand border exemptions, and filming resumed in late September.

The live-action adaptation of the cult Japanese animated series tells the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a ragtag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world — for the right price.

The cast also includes Elena Satine, Geoff Stults, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Rachel House, Ann Truong and Hoa Xuande.

The space western hails from Tomorrow Studios, Midnight Radio, writer Chris Yost and Sunrise — the studio behind the original series.