President Joe Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Plan Clears Final Hurdle In Congress; How Showbiz Will Benefit

President Joe Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan is about to become law, after the House gave final passage to the legislation, which will provide an unprecedented lifeline to American households in the form of direct payments, child tax credits. Unemployment insurance and small-business relief.

The vote was 220 to 211. One Democrat, Jared Golden of Maine, joined with all Republicans in voting against it. Supporters erupted in cheers in the chamber as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the vote.

Biden will sign the bill on Friday.

“This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation – the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going – a fighting chance,” he said in a statement.

Biden plans a primetime address on Thursday to trumpet the plan, which also includes money for vaccinations and testing, in the hopes that the end of the pandemic will soon be in sight. About $130 billion will go toward reopening schools.

In the debate before the vote, Democrats pointed to polls showed broad support among the American public for the plan, even among Republicans.

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) cited a report that even GOP lawmakers in his state were expressing enthusiasm for the plan.

“The magnitude of the impact of this bill is truly stunning,” he said.

Republicans argued that $1 trillion has gone unspent from two other Covid-19 relief bills passed last year.

“This is just a ram job by the liberals to push through a vastly expanded entitlement system,” said Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC).

There is plenty in the legislation that will impact the industry:

Unemployment benefits. Gig workers, freelancers and independent contractors would continue to be eligible, with the $300-per-week in additional benefits extended through Sept. 6. The first $10,200 in benefits won’t be taxable for incomes under $150,000.