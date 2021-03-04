Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations: ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ Mank’, ‘Bridgerton’ & More

The Costume Designers Guild has stitched together the nominees for its 23rd annual CDG Awards for film, TV and shortform. Winners in the eight categories will be announced during the virtual trophy show on Tuesday, April 13, which be streamed on Twitter for the first time.

Read the full list of nominees below.

The designers behind Dolittle, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Mulan, Pinocchio and Wonder Woman 1984 will vie for the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film nod.

The Contemporary Film hopefuls are Barb and Star Go to Del Mar, Birds of Prey, Da 5 Bloods, Promising Young Woman and The Prom.

Up for the Period Film trophy are Emma, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank and One Night in Miami.

“I would like to congratulate all of the nominees of the 23rd Costume Designers Guild Awards,” said Salvador Perez, President of the guild, IATSE Local 892. “We’ve had to come together as a community to support one another during these unprecedented times. We believe that through our work, we have been supporting our audiences as well. We look forward to honoring costume designers’ achievements and their creativity which has transported and inspired us.”

Among the TV shows up for CDGAs this year are streaming sensations The Mandalorian, Bridgerton, The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit, along with such cable shows as Schitt’s Creek, Westworld, Lovecraft Country and broadcast hits The Masked Singer and Saturday Night Live.

Executive produced by JumpLine the ceremony’s host, presenters and honoree are TBA, the guild said.

“With the need to shift our show to a virtual and limited in-person production, we embraced the opportunity to create an entirely new format that will amplify the recognition of these brilliant costume designers,” said JL Pomeroy, executive producer of CDGA and founder of JumpLine. “For the first time, fans can tune in on Twitter to help celebrate the innovative genius of the costume designers who bring characters to life in their favorite films and series.”

Here are the nominees for the 23rd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards:

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Dolittle

Jenny Beavan

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Michael Wilkinson

Mulan

Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio

Massimo Cantini Parrini

Wonder Woman 1984

Lindy Hemming

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Trayce Gigi Field

Birds of Prey

Erin Benach

Da 5 Bloods

Donna Berwick

Promising Young Woman

Nancy Steiner

The Prom

Lou Eyrich

Excellence in Period Film

Emma

Alexandra Byrne

Judas and the Black Messiah

Charlese Antoinette Jones

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ann Roth

Mank

Trish Summerville

One Night in Miami

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Shawna Trpcic

Snowpiercer: “Access is Power”

Cynthia Summers

Star Trek: Picard: “Absolute Candor”

Christine Bieselin Clark

Westworld: “Parce Domine”

Shay Cunliffe

What We Do in the Shadows: “Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires”

Amanda Neale

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: “Faux Amis”

Patricia Field & Marilyn Fitoussi

Euphoria: “Part 1: Rue – Trouble Don’t Last Always”

Heidi Bivens

I May Destroy You: “Social Media is a Great Way to Connect”

Lynsey Moore

Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending”

Debra Hanson

Unorthodox: “Part 2”

Justine Seymour

Excellence in Period Television

Bridgerton: “Diamond of the First Water”

Ellen Mirojnick & John W. Glaser III

The Crown: “Terra Nullius”

Amy Roberts

Lovecraft Country: “I Am.”

Dayna Pink

Mrs. America: “Shirley”

Bina Daigeler

The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”

Gabriele Binder

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Dancing with the Stars: “Villains Night”

Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

Hamilton

Paul Tazewell

The Masked Dancer: “Premiere – Everybody Mask Now!”

Gabrielle Letamendi & Candice Rainwater

The Masked Singer: “The Semi Finals – The Super Six”

Marina Toybina

Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney/The Strokes”

Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema “The Stunt Double” short film

April Napier

The Killers: “Caution” music video

Samantha Kuester

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” music video

Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law

Tim Burton Themed Halloween Party short film

Dawn Ritz

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” music video

Ami Goodheart