Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations: ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ Mank’, ‘Bridgerton’ & More

The Costume Designers Guild has stitched together the nominees for its 23rd annual CDG Awards for film, TV and shortform. Winners in the eight categories will be announced during the virtual trophy show on Tuesday, April 13, which be streamed on Twitter for the first time.
Read the full list of nominees below.
The designers behind Dolittle, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Mulan, Pinocchio and Wonder Woman 1984 will vie for the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film nod.
The Contemporary Film hopefuls are Barb and Star Go to Del Mar, Birds of Prey, Da 5 Bloods, Promising Young Woman and The Prom.
Up for the Period Film trophy are Emma, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank and One Night in Miami.
“I would like to congratulate all of the nominees of the 23rd Costume Designers Guild Awards,” said Salvador Perez, President of the guild, IATSE Local 892. “We’ve had to come together as a community to support one another during these unprecedented times. We believe that through our work, we have been supporting our audiences as well. We look forward to honoring costume designers’ achievements and their creativity which has transported and inspired us.”
Among the TV shows up for CDGAs this year are streaming sensations The Mandalorian, Bridgerton, The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit, along with such cable shows as Schitt’s Creek, Westworld, Lovecraft Country and broadcast hits The Masked Singer and Saturday Night Live.
Executive produced by JumpLine the ceremony’s host, presenters and honoree are TBA, the guild said.
“With the need to shift our show to a virtual and limited in-person production, we embraced the opportunity to create an entirely new format that will amplify the recognition of these brilliant costume designers,” said JL Pomeroy, executive producer of CDGA and founder of JumpLine. “For the first time, fans can tune in on Twitter to help celebrate the innovative genius of the costume designers who bring characters to life in their favorite films and series.”
Here are the nominees for the 23rd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards:
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Dolittle
Jenny Beavan
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Michael Wilkinson
Mulan
Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio
Massimo Cantini Parrini
Wonder Woman 1984
Lindy Hemming
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Trayce Gigi Field
Birds of Prey
Erin Benach
Da 5 Bloods
Donna Berwick
Promising Young Woman
Nancy Steiner
The Prom
Lou Eyrich
Excellence in Period Film
Emma
Alexandra Byrne
Judas and the Black Messiah
Charlese Antoinette Jones
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Ann Roth
Mank
Trish Summerville
One Night in Miami
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Shawna Trpcic
Snowpiercer: “Access is Power”
Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Picard: “Absolute Candor”
Christine Bieselin Clark
Westworld: “Parce Domine”
Shay Cunliffe
What We Do in the Shadows: “Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires”
Amanda Neale
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: “Faux Amis”
Patricia Field & Marilyn Fitoussi
Euphoria: “Part 1: Rue – Trouble Don’t Last Always”
Heidi Bivens
I May Destroy You: “Social Media is a Great Way to Connect”
Lynsey Moore
Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending”
Debra Hanson
Unorthodox: “Part 2”
Justine Seymour
Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton: “Diamond of the First Water”
Ellen Mirojnick & John W. Glaser III
The Crown: “Terra Nullius”
Amy Roberts
Lovecraft Country: “I Am.”
Dayna Pink
Mrs. America: “Shirley”
Bina Daigeler
The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”
Gabriele Binder
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars: “Villains Night”
Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Hamilton
Paul Tazewell
The Masked Dancer: “Premiere – Everybody Mask Now!”
Gabrielle Letamendi & Candice Rainwater
The Masked Singer: “The Semi Finals – The Super Six”
Marina Toybina
Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney/The Strokes”
Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema “The Stunt Double” short film
April Napier
The Killers: “Caution” music video
Samantha Kuester
Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” music video
Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law
Tim Burton Themed Halloween Party short film
Dawn Ritz
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” music video
Ami Goodheart
