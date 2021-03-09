Corbin Bernsen Developing Daniel Friedman’s ‘Buck Schatz’ Trilogy As Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Corbin Bernsen’s Home Theater Films has optioned author Daniel Friedman’s Buck Schatz trilogy for a limited series.

Friedman’s mystery series – comprised of Don’t Ever Get Old, Don’t Ever Look Back and Running Out of Road – tells the story of an 87-year-old World War II veteran and retired police officer Baruch “Buck” Schatz, who must reckon with his past as a hard-boiled Jewish police detective in Memphis during the civil rights era as his mind and body begin to fail him.

The first of the Buck Schatz trilogy, Don’t Ever Get Old won the Macavity Award for Best First Novel in 2013, and received a nominations for the Edgar Award, Anthony Award, and Thriller award. Friedman’s books have been translated into six languages.

Bernsen, known for acting in NBC’s L.A. Law, may possibly take on a role in the limited series at some point. The two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee recently co-wrote and directed the the comedy Mary 4 Mayor. His writing and directing credits include Dead Air, Rust, 25 Hill, Three Day Test, Beyond the Heavens and Life With Dog. Bernsen has also acted in Psych, American Gods, The Punisher, Disorganized Crime, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Major League. He is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Randy James Management.

Lucy Stille Literary in conjunction with Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency repped Friedman for this deal.