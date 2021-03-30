Constance Wu Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

EXCLUSIVE: Constance Wu, star of ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat and Crazy Rich Asians, is moving into TV production and has struck a first-look deal with eOne.

The actress is launching a production venture and has tapped Justine Jones as Vice President of Development.

It comes as Wu is developing a feature adaptation of Rachel Khong’s novel Goodbye Vitamin, with Dylan Clark Productions, that she will star in and exec produce.

Last year, Wu wrapped up the sixth and final season of ABC comedy Fresh Off The Boat, in which she starred as Jessica Huang. She also starred as Rachel Chu in Warner Bros. hit feature film Crazy Rich Asians, which was directed by Jon M. Chu, where she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

Coming up, Wu stars in Amazon anthology series Solos, alongside Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie and Dan Stevens. She is also currently in production on Amazon thriller series The Terminal List alongside Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch.

Her other film credits include Christopher Makoto Yogi’s I Was A Simple Man, Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers and Eric Darnell’s Crow: The Legend.

She will work alongside Jones to develop and produce scripted series. Jones was most recently Assistant to the Director at the The Museum of Contemporary Art and prior to that she served as Head of Development at Forward Pass and Head of Production at Henceforth Pictures.

It marks eOne’s latest big-ticket first-look deal. Earlier this year, the company signed a deal with Beau Willimon and Jordan Tappis’ production company, Westward, with plans to adapt board game Risk for TV, and has first-look deals with James Patterson and former Marvel Studios exec and Bad Times at the El Royale producer Jeremy Latcham. It also has a partnership with Jonathan Entwistle, who is shepherding new film and television adaptations of Power Rangers and an overall deal with Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman.

The company’s TV credits include ABC’s Nathan Fillion cop drama The Rookie, Showtime drama Yellowjackets and Freeform’s Cruel Summer as well as HBO’s Sharp Objects and Designated Survivor Kiefer Sutherland.

“Constance continues to bring dynamic film and television characters to life flawlessly, as she did with Jessica Huang and Rachel Chu. We cannot wait to collaborate with her to create more beloved stories and characters under her influence and distinct point of view,” said Michael Lombardo, eOne’s President of Global Television.

“We are thrilled to partner with eOne,” added Wu and Jones. “Michael Lombardo and his team are exceptional in their commitment to daring, innovative artists and storytelling. With a shared vision and sense of purpose, we look forward to creating unique television projects together with genuine impact and longevity.”

Wu is represented by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.