Constance Wu Joins Chris Pratt In ‘The Terminal List’ Amazon Conspiracy Thriller Series

Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu is returning to series television as the female lead opposite Chris Pratt in Amazon’s conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel.

Pratt also executive produces the series along with Antoine Fuqua, who directs, and writer David DiGilio. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. Taylor Kitsch also stars.

Written by DiGilio, who also serves as showrunner, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Related Story 'Upload': Season 2 Of Amazon Series Adds Paulo Costanzo

2021 Amazon Prime Video Pilots & Series Order

Wu will play Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who uses her byline to speak truth to power. Katie left her desk at a prestigious news outlet to pursue high-impact stories on her own terms. Now at a crossroads in her career, she finds an unlikely ally in rogue Navy SEAL James Reece. She seeks to re-enter the mainstream by bringing the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he’s fighting against to light.

Carr also serves as an executive producer along with Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Fuqua through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day) and writer Daniel Shattuck. DiGilio will write, showrun and executive produce.

Wu, known for her starring roles in box office hits Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, is coming off her six-season run as Jessica Huang in Fresh Off the Boat. She’ll next be seen in Amazon anthology series Solos, alongside Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie and Dan Stevens. She also is developing an adaptation of the novel Goodbye Vitamin by Rachel Khong, in which she will star and executive produce with Dylan Clarke Productions.

Wu is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.