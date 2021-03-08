Helen Estabrook Joins Condé Nast Entertainment As Head Of Development & Production For Features & Scripted Series

EXCLUSIVE: Condé Nast Entertainment president Agnes Chu has tapped industry veteran Helen Estabrook as Head of Development & Production for Features and Scripted Series. The new role is part of Chu’s ongoing revamp of the organization, prioritizing a global entertainment strategy and growing a film and television business leveraging the company’s portfolio of global brands and IP.

“I am thrilled Helen chose CNE as her first in-house producing opportunity. Her award-winning track record and exceptional producing skills will be instrumental in defining CNE as a key home for talent-driven stories that unlock the power of our IP across the iconic brands of Conde Nast,” said Chu to whom Estabrook reports.

Estabrook will be Condé Nast Entertainment’s top programming executive. She will work alongside Teal Newland, SVP, Digital Video (English Language), and Ezzie Chidi-Ofong SVP, Digital Video (Local Language), who also report to Chu, along with Chief Content Operations Officer Christiane Mack, who reports to Chu and global chief content officer Anna Wintour.

For the past several years, Estabrook has worked independently at her own company, A Thousand Ships, which most recently had a first-look deal at HBO. Estabrook has an extensive CV of notable and award-winning projects including Up In The Air, Jeff, Who Lives at Home, Demolition, Young Adult, Tully, The Front Runner and Whiplash. Estabrook started her work in television with the Golden Globe-nominated series Casual, and she most recently served as executive producer of the limited series Mrs. Fletcher for HBO.

In 2020, Condé Nast gained over 10 million global subscribers on YouTube, representing +25% growth year-over-year. Across CN’s 32 global markets, average monthly views and total minutes watched were up +41% YoY.