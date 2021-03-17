Comscore Vet Jim Zak Joins Numero And Maccs As SVP North America

EXCLUSIVE: Motion picture industry distribution veteran Jim Zak has been named SVP North America of Vista Group’s Numero and Maccs. He will be based in Los Angeles and report to Numero and Maccs chief executive and Numero co-founder Simon Burton.

Zak will work across both Numero and Maccs, with primary responsibility for expanding the client base for each solution in the North American market. The Vista Group companies offer feature distributors the tools to plan and execute their release strategy for each of their films, while also providing real-time insights for exhibitors and studios.

Zak brings with him over 30 years of both domestic and international theatrical experience, and a strong background in distribution operations. He began his film career with Orion Pictures before moving on to PolyGram Filmed Entertainment and Destination Films.

He was instrumental in the founding, launch and expansion of the global Rentrak box office service, where he served as SVP. Most recently, Zak was SVP Worldwide Sales and Client Services at Comscore, where he oversaw studio relations and the expansion of box office offerings and research tools globally.

“I am thrilled to have Jim join the Numero and Maccs team and lead our U.S. operations,” said Burton. “Jim brings with him a wealth of industry experience, deep understanding of distributor operations and leadership in the box office landscape – which is key for our team as we strengthen and grow our North American presence.”

“Vista Group has proven to be a true and dedicated partner in the theatrical distribution and exhibition space,” said Zak. “I’m looking forward to our future as we emerge from the Covid-19 lockdowns. Numero and Maccs both offer modern film-tech solutions that I believe will be as readily adopted domestically, as they have internationally, and I’m eager to get started.”