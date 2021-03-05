‘Coming 2 America’ Hits Amazon A Day Early; Eddie Murphy Sequel Also Booked Some Theaters

If you turn on your Amazon Prime, you’ll see that the long awaited Eddie Murphy sequel Coming 2 America can already be streamed, a full day before its Friday, March 5 release date.

Essentially, what occurred here is that Coming 2 America was a global release on Prime, as it was explained to me by an insider, so that it largely dropped everywhere at once. I’ve been told that the movie has been made available as early as 5PM PST.

A similar situation went on when Amazon dropped Borat Subsequent Movie Film back in October; it dropped earlier in certain time zones well before its Oct. 23 debut.

Coming 2 America, which was originally suppose to be released by Paramount at Christmas, is also getting a theatrical release via Amazon in select theaters this weekend. Here in Los Angeles, the Vineland Drive-In is playing the feature. In Atlanta, GA, the sequel is playing at the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema and the Starlight Drive-In. Deadline first reported that the Craig Brewer directed sequel to the hit 1988 Murphy movie was snapped up by the streamer for $125M.