Comedy-Horror ‘Werewolves Within’ Sells To UK, Australia, Latin America & More For Mister Smith

Mister Smith Entertainment has inked a series of international deals on its comedy-horror Werewolves Within following the culmination of last week’s virtual European Film Market.

As previously reported, the film was acquired by IFC for North America. Now, it has also sold to the UK (Signature Entertainment), Australia and New Zealand (Kismet), Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Telepool), Italy (BIM), Spain, Latin America and Portugal (Diamond Films), CIS (Central Partnership), Benelux (Just Entertainment), Scandinavia (Mislabel), Middle East (Jaguar Films), Singapore (Shaw Renters), Ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz) and Greece and Cyprus (Odeon S.A.).

Directed by Josh Ruben and written by screenwriter and author Mishna Wolff, the film is based on the virtual reality video game made by Ubisoft. After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Pic was produced by Jason Altman, Margaret Boykin, and Andrew Lieberman for Ubisoft Film & Television; Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger, and Benjamin Wiessner for Vanishing Angle; and Sam Richardson.

“The fantastic response from international distributors is a sign of renewed confidence in the marketplace, and the eager anticipation of theatres re-opening soon. Werewolves Within is the kind of funny, engaging entertainment that audiences are yearning for after months away from cinemas,” said Mister Smith Entertainment’s CEO David Garrett.