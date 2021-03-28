Comedy Dynamics To Distribute Hundreds Of Titles From Dry Bar Comedy’s Clean Comedy Library

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy Dynamics has struck a deal with Dry Bar Comedy to distribute hundreds of clean, comedic titles from its library, our sources tell us.

The deal includes video and audio rights to each of Dry Bar Comedy’s stand-up specials. Titles will be distributed through Comedy Dynamics’ hybrid distribution network, which consists of Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Spectrum, Tubi, Peacock, Samsung, Pluto TV, DirecTV, Youtube, Spotify, Sirius XM, Amazon Music, Apple Music and more—with the company looking to release its first round of acquired titles this winter.

“Clean is the new dirty,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of Comedy Dynamics, “and I’m in awe of Dry Bar having the foresight to build such a precious and high quality library.”

Related Story The Nacelle Company Brings Ched Raymundo Aboard As SVP Acquisitions & Strategy

Added Dry Bar Comedy President Keith Stubbs: “Viewers can trust when they watch a stand-up comedy special produced by Dry Bar, that it will be content which can be enjoyed by everyone. That’s been our guiding principle from day one. Our ever-growing library of specials feature a wide array of performances by comedians from all walks of life. We’re excited to partner with Comedy Dynamics whose expansive reach will broaden our loyal and diverse audience and introduce Dry Bar Comedy to millions of households.”

Founded in 2016 by Neal and Jeffrey Harmon, Dry Bar Comedy has evolved since into one of the fastest-growing comedy networks focused on clean, family friendly comedy. Hosting and producing specials from their Provo, Utah headquarters, the production and distribution company also streams live weekly through VidAngel and the Dry Bar comedy app, and has produced a Dry Bar LIVE Comedy Tour featuring a number of renowned comics. Boasting over eight million followers on social media, and garnering more than two billion online views, Dry Bar’s mission is to promote positivity in comedy, while making “Comedy for Everyone.” The company currently has a library of over 300 clean stand-up specials, 20 of which have been nominated for Grammys, with four claiming statuettes. It plans to launch its own podcast network later this year.

A Nacelle company founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics is the comedy world’s largest independent production and distribution company. Working over the years with such major comedians as Ali Wong, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan and Pete Davidson, among others, the company’s producing credits to date include Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Disney+’s Behind The Attraction, Sony’s Mad About You reboot and more. In 2017, the company launched the Comedy Dynamics Network, which distributes specials, television shows and films to such major transactional platforms as iTunes, Amazon, Google, PlayStation and Xbox, and to major telco & satellite providers, including AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Dish, and Verizon.. The company earned an NAACP Spirit Award nomination in 2019 for Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History.