Comedy Central Sets Five-Night ‘Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments’ Event With Nikki Glaser

Comedy Central will revisit the top moments from its celebrity roast specials with Hall of Fame: Top 100 Roast Moments, a five-night event hosted by Nikki Glaser.

Starting on Monday Mar. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Hall of Fame: Top 100 Roast Moments is a countdown featuring the Roasts’ “best burns.” The week-long event will revisit the most scorching quips given to past rostees including Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe.

The Comedy Central special event, which will run until April 2, will feature commentary from comedians, actors, commentators and pop culture historians who will breakdown the iconic jabs. Set to give their two cents on blazing moments of the Comedy Central tradition are Carly Aquilino, Joel Kim Booster, Guy Branum, Matthew Broussard, Foodgod (Jonathan Cheban), James Davis, Bob the Drag Queen, Daniel Franzese, Josh Johnson, Luenell, Heather McDonald. Additional names joining Hall of Fame: Top 100 Roast Moments are Sam Morril, Mark Normand, Diallo Riddle, Yamaneika Saunders, Brendan Schaub, Dulcé Sloan, Jesus Trejo and Roy Wood Jr.

Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments is executive produced by Melissa Casasnovas and Ryan Moran.

Watch the teaser for the upcoming Comedy Central special above.