Comedian Mike Young To Write And Direct ‘Stealing Jokes’ For Woodward Original

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Mike Young has inked a deal for his latest film Stealing Jokes with Detroit-based production company Woodward Original. Young will direct and write the feature, which follows three up-and-coming standup comics from Detroit who get tired of being shafted and set up a heist.

Young’s Red Leaf Entertainment will produce along with Woodward co-founder and CEO Jon Braue and his team. Woodward Original is a full-service production company that will focus on Detroit based film and TV content as film incentives make their way back to the motor city. Stealing Jokes is slated to begin principal photography in July of this year.

A native Detroiter, Young’s previous credits include My Man Is A Loser for Lionsgate, Netflix’s A Stand-Up Guy and Adam starring Jeff Daniels and Aaron Paul. Young’s first stand up special Who The F Is Mike Young was released this earlier this year on Bill Burrs’ All Things Comedy YouTube network.

Young is represented by ICM Partners and Barnes Morris Yorn.