Comcast Strengthens Olympic And Paralympic Ties, Setting Founding Partnership With LA 2028 Games

Comcast, whose NBCUniversal unit controls U.S. broadcast rights to the Olympics through 2032, has extended its commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The cable and media giant extended its partnership with Team USA through 2028 and set a founding partnership with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The 2028 Summer Olympics, marking a return to LA after the last edition there in 1984, will be the first Summer Games held in the U.S. in 32 years.

Initially planned for 2020, the Tokyo Games are now expected to be held this summer after a postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stakeholders, including Comcast, have expressed optimism despite lingering questions about the logistics and virus trends.

Related Story Katherine Nelson Exiting NBCUniversal As SVP Communications

“Supporting Team USA is one of our greatest honors, and we are proud to extend this special partnership and begin the exciting journey toward the LA28 Games,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said. “Every Games year, our company comes together to share the extraordinary moments and stories of the world’s best athletes and celebrate their hope and resiliency. It is truly a privilege to be able to bring that inspiration home to America for years to come, and we’re looking forward to doing just that this summer in Tokyo.”

As founding partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Comcast said it will work with LA28 over the next several years. According to a press release, the aim will be “to drive lasting social change and build a more equitable and inclusive society.” A key element of that objective is the Paralympic Games, which LA will host for the first time in 2028. Efforts will support LA28’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Collective, raising awareness for underrepresented communities.

The new arrangement will see Comcast brands like Xfinity and Comcast Business will continue as the official communications services provider to consumers and businesses. The company will provide internet, video distribution, wireless and electronic home security services for Team USA at Olympics slated for 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028. Comcast has been an official partner of Team USA since 2017.

NBC has had Summer Olympics rights in the U.S. since 1988 and has aired the Winter Games since 2002. Comcast acquired NBCU in 2011 and pre-empted other bidders by securing an extension through 2032 with the International Olympic Committee.

“Our journey to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games is fueled by limitless possibility,” said Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairperson. “As we look to inspire and connect with the next generation of fans across Los Angeles and around the world, we will share thousands of stories of sport, creativity and inclusion. Comcast is the perfect partner to bring those stories to life and we look forward to working together over the next eight years to create real, sustainable, positive change in our communities.”