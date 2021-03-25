‘Cobra Kai’ Co-EP Michael Jonathan Smith Strikes Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jonathan Smith, a co-exec producer of Cobra Kai, is sticking with Sony Pictures Television.

The writer and producer has signed overall deal with the studio to develop and produce scripted projects.

Smith started out on season one of the Karate Kid-inspired drama when it was initially ordered by YouTube and has grown up on the show, rising to supervising producer of season three, which premiered on Netflix in January and now co-exec producer for season four, which is currently in production.

He is currently developing an adaptation of PlayStation video game Twisted Metal with Sony. The TV adaptation is an action comedy based on the vehicular combat game and is being exec produced by Deadpool writers Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick and Will Arnett.

Smith is also developing projects with Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon and his Cobra Kai bosses, creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg who run Counterbalance Entertainment at Sony.

He was previously an executive story editor on Disney+’s Diary of a Future President and a writer on FX’s animated comedy Chozen.

“From the moment we read Michael Jonathan Smith’s original material, we knew he was a brilliant, singular creator that we had to work with. As he rose the ranks on Cobra Kai and nailed the script for Sony/PlayStation’s Twisted Metal, we absolutely had to solidify our future together and make him a key part of the Sony family,” said Glenn Adilman, EVP of Comedy Development at Sony Pictures Television.

Smith is represented by Verve, 3 Arts, and attorney Joe Weiner.