CNN Targeting August And September For Workforce To Return To Offices, Jeff Zucker Says

CNN’s Jeff Zucker told employees today that the network was planning August and September dates for its news and sports workforce to return to their offices.

In an email. Zucker said that they were targeting August 1 for a return to Atlanta offices and studios, and September 1 for New York, Washington, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Zucker wrote that because of logistics, “it will likely take a couple of weeks to effectively get everyone back to their desks. But those are generally when you can expect to see the start of a return.” He said that the dates were chosen to coincide with back-to-school schedules.

Outside of the U.S., he said that they were taking a “city by city” approach, with Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi offices now open and plans to bring people back to London next month.

He said that vaccinations will not be required for a return but they will be “strongly encouraged,” and safety protocols, like the wearing of masks, will remain in place for the foreseeable future. He also wrote that they may look at those who have been vaccinated returning earlier, perhaps as early as June 1.

Zucker noted that it was one year ago today that CNN instituted a work-from-home policy.

“We have faced enormous challenges, we have shared triumphs over adversity, we have seen great loss, and we have celebrated some success,” Zucker wrote. “We have operated in a way that most of us never would have imagined possible. That is a true credit to every single one of you. As I have said many times before: Thank you.”

He wrote that he was “pleased to say that we appear to be seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Are we out of the woods yet? No, we are not. But I think it is fair to say that the future is looking brighter than it has in a while.”

The memo, via’s CNN’s Oliver Darcy, is below.