CNBC Gives New Roles To D.C. Correspondents

CNBC announced a series of new roles for D.C. correspondents, with Eamon Javers becoming the network’s senior Washington correspondent.

Kayla Tausche will become senior White House correspondent, and Ylan Mui will continue reporting on Capitol Hill as senior congressional correspondent.

Javers, who had covered the Trump White House for the past four years, will cover the role of money and influence in Washington, and will be the lead correspondent in covering the Justice Department and issues like cybercrime.

Tausch, who covered the 2020 campaign and the Trump administration, is focusing on how the Biden administration is rolling out its policy agenda. Mui, who covered Covid relief legislative battles, will focus on big tech, infrastructure and the budget, among other issues.

“For more than three decades, CNBC has had a unique place in covering the nation’s political landscape – our audience demands we expose and explain connections between policy, the markets and business,” Dan Colarusso, senior vice president of CNBC Business News, wrote in a memo to staff. “Now we have a dual mandate to drive deep, original reporting on economic issues for Business Day and attack sharp, new angles on the day’s critical politics stories for The News with Shepard Smith.”

Shepard Smith launched his show in September, bringing a newscast to CNBC’s 7 PM ET hour.