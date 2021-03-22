You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Sets Fall Release

Warner Bros. will open Cry Macho from Clint Eastwood on Oct. 22. The multi-Oscar winner will star and direct the feature based on N. Richard Nash’s novel.

The pic will hit theaters and HBO Max day-and-date as that’s Warner Bros.’ plan for its 2021 slate.

Eastwood stars as a one-time rodeo star and washed up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom.  Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

Nick Schenk and Nash co-wrote the screenplay. Eastwood, Albert S. Ruddy, Tim Moore and Jessica Meier produce. Eastwood stars with Eduardo Minett, Dwight Yoakam.

Cry Macho opens on the same weekend as Paramount’s Snake Eyes and Focus Features’ Last Night in Soho. 

 

