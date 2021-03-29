Clarke Peters Joins Showtime’s ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’

EXCLUSIVE: Clarke Peters, who recently starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, is joining Showtime drama The Man Who Fell To Earth.

Peters, who is best known for starring as Lester Freamon in The Wire, joins the cast as a series regular alongside stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris and Jimmi Simpson.

The show, which recently moved from Paramount+ to Showtime, will start production in London later this spring for a 2022 debut.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel and the iconic 1976 film that starred David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Peters will play Josiah Falls, patriarch of the Falls family, father of Justin Falls (Harris) and a gifted scientist and engineer whose surprising relationship with Ejiofor’s alien brings about the next step in human evolution.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series and will serve as showrunners along with executive producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman also will direct multiple episodes of the series. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin also are executive producing, along with rights holder Studiocanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly.

Peters also starred as Albert Lambreaux on Treme and other TV credits include Show Me A Hero, Damages, The Deuce, The Blacklist, True Detective, Jericho and Jessica Jones. On the film side, he has featured in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Harriet and Mona Lisa. Upcoming projects include The Irregulars, La Fortuna and The Foundation.

He is repped by Vanguard Management Group and Conway van Gelder Grant.