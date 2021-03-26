Cinema Guild Acquires Berlin Title ‘Expedition Content’

EXCLUSIVE: Cinema Guild has secured the North American distribution rights to Expedition Content, a documentary that premiered in the Forum section at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival and had its U.S. debut as part of Film at Lincoln Center’s Art of the Real. Directed by Ernst Karel and Veronika Kusumaryati, the doc will be released in theaters later this year.

Karel produced the film, which draws on audio recordings made by recent college graduate and Standard Oil heir Michael Rockefeller as part of the so-called Harvard-Peabody Expedition to Netherlands New Guinea in 1961 to study the indigenous Hubula (also known as Dani) people. It documents the strange encounter between the expedition and the Hubula people.

“With this film, Ernst and Veronika have created a movie-going experience unlike any other,” said Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly, who negotiated the acquisition deal with the film’s producers. “We’re excited for audiences to engage with the audiovisual medium in a way they never have before.”

Cinema Guild’s upcoming releases include Jia Zhangke’s Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue, Hong Sangsoo’s The Woman Who Ran, and Joshua Bonnetta’s The Two Sights.