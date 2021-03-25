‘Chrisley Knows Best’ & ‘Growing Up Chrisley’ Renewed At USA Network

Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family continue to grow after USA Network renewed both Chrisley franchises.

Chrisley Knows Best has been picked up for Season 9, and spinoff Growing Up Chrisley is returning for a third season. Both will return this summer.

The news comes ahead of the season finale for Chrisley Knows Best, which airs on March 25.

The reality series has become an important franchise for the NBCU cable network with Chrisley Knows Best averaging 1.5M total viewers year-to-date and season two of Growing Up Chrisley averaging 1.1M viewers.

Chrisley Knows Best follows outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley and his family, which includes his wife Julie, their children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, their granddaughter Chloe and Todd’s mother Nanny Faye. Growing Up Chrisley follows Chase and Savannah as they embrace adulthood away from Todd and Julie.

Both shows are produced by All3Media America’s Maverick TV USA. John Hesling, Simon Knight, Jim Sayer, Adam Greener, Hank Stepleton, Katie Sole and Todd Chrisley exec produce Chrisley Knows Best. Growing Up Chrisley is also produced in association with Todd Chrisley Productions with Hesling, Knight, Stepleton, Chrisley and Lyndee Brown exec producing.