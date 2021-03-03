Chris Harrison, In ‘Good Morning America’ Interview, Says Comments In Defense Of ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Were A “Mistake”

FILE - This Oct. 28, 2012 file photo shows Chris Harrison at the Hamilton "Behind the Camera" Awards at the House of Blues West Hollywood, Calif. Chris Harrison, host of “The Bachelor,” says he is stepping down from his TV role and is “ashamed” for his handling of a swirling racial controversy at the ABC dating show. In a new statement posted Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 Harrison apologized again for defending the actions by a contestant that many consider offensive.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Chris Harrison sat down with Michael Strahan of Good Morning America for his first interview since stepping aside as host of The Bachelor, and, in a clip released by ABC News, said that his defense of a contestant was a “mistake.”

“I made a mistake. I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake. And I own that,” Harrison told Strahan.

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @chrisbharrison is speaking out for the first time since stepping down from hosting duties on #TheBachelor last month in an exclusive interview with @michaelstrahan airing TOMORROW. https://t.co/wmtSZrBI99 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 3, 2021

The full interview with Strahan will air on Thursday.

It was during an interview with Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay in which Harrison spoke out about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s social media photos which showed the 24-year-old attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018. The photos drew a furor on social media.

In the Extra interview, Harrison said that it was necessary to show “a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion” for Kirkconnell. He said that he was not defending the antebellum party, but said that people are not looking at the event “under the same lens” three years ago.

“It’s not a good look ever,” Lindsay said. “She’s celebrating the old South. If I went to that party, what would I represent?”

Harrison later apologized and said that he would be stepping aside as host of The Bachelor for an unspecified period of time. He also will not appear on the After the Final Rose live special after the show’s finale. Instead, Emmanuel Acho will host the special.

“I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before,” he said in a statement last month.

Kirkconnell also apologized, and said in a statement, “I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it’s no one’s responsibility to educate me.”