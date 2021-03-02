Chris Harrison To Do Interview With Michael Strahan On ‘Good Morning America’ (Report)

Chris Harrison, who has stepped aside as host of The Bachelor after controversy erupted after he defended a contestant and her past photos and social media posts, will sit down this week with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, Extra reported on Tuesday.

GMA is not commenting on the interview, and Harrison’s spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment. It was during an interview with Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay in which Harrison spoke out about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s social media photos which showed the 24-year-old attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018. The photos drew a furor on social media.

In the interview, Harrison said that he was not defending the antebellum party, but that people are not looking at the event “under the same lens.”

“It’s not a good look ever,” Lindsay said. “She’s celebrating the old South. If I went to that party, what would I represent?”

Harrison later apologized and said that he would be stepping aside as host of The Bachelor for an unspecified period of time. He also will not appear on the After the Final Rose live special after the show’s finale. Instead, Emmanuel Acho will host the special.

“I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before,” he said in a statement last month.

Kirkconnell also apologized, and said in a statement, “I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it’s no one’s responsibility to educate me.”