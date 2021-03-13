Chris Harrison Won’t Host ‘The Bachelorette’ Following Racism Controversy

For the first time since the launch of The Bachelor franchise, an installment won’t be hosted by Chris Harrison. Amid continuing controversy, Harrison will not be hosting the upcoming season The Bachelorette, ABC and The franchise producer Warner Horizon said Friday night.

Speculation that Harrison will continue to be sidelined was further fueled when TMZ revealed Friday morning that he was not quarantining with the cast and crew of The Bachelorette at a resort near Albuquerque. Production is slated to begin at the end of the month.

ABC and Warner Horizon did not announce a new host, saying instead that “former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.”

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” the companies said in a statement. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

Harrison last month stepped aside from hosting duties on Bachelor: After the Final Rose duties following his divisive comments in an interview with contestant Rachel Lindsay. he was replaced by Emmanuel Acho.

In the Extra interview, Harrison defended Rachael Kirkconnell who had come under fire after photos of her attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity party in 2018 resurfaced on the internet.

Harrison later apologized for his comments, and in an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, he called them a “mistake.”

He said in that interview that he planned to “be back and I want to be back” on The Bachelor.