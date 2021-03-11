Chris Garcia & Kevin Hench Immigrant-Family Comedy In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development a semi-autobiographical immigrant-family comedy from comedian-writer-actor Chris Garcia and Mr. Iglesias creator Kevin Hench. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Written and executive produced by Garcia and Hench, the multi-generational immigrant-family comedy, inspired by Garcia’s life, is about an anti-communist Cuban father who enrolls in ESL classes at the same high school as his sensitive poetry-loving son.

Hench executive produced Last Man Standing, co-created and executive produced Cristela, and was the creator and executive producer of Mr. Iglesias, on which Garcia was a writer.

Garcia is a comedian, television writer, actor, and podcaster from Los Angeles, who has appeared on his own half-hour special on Comedy Central, The Late Late Show with James Corden, This Is Not Happening, Adam Devine’s House Party, and @Midnight. Garcia was named a New Face at the 2016 Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and a “Comedian You Should and Will Know” by Vulture. He has written for Comedy Central, Adult Swim, Broadway Video, and Netflix. Garcia’s podcast Scattered was named one of the “10 Best Podcasts of 2019” by TIME Magazine.

Hench is repped by CAA and Jared Levine at Morris Yorn. Garcia is repped by CAA, Kara Baker & David Martin of Avalon Management, and Josh Sandler at Granderson Des Rochers LLP.