‘Chicago’ Franchise Adds Hanako Greensmith & Margaret Colin As Recurring, Three More Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise is building out its cast. Margaret Colin (Veep, Gossip Girl) is joining NBC’s Chicago Med in a recurring role opposite Torrey DeVitto, and Hanako Greensmith will return to Chicago Fire, recurring as paramedic Violet Lim.

Colin will play Dr. Manning’s (DeVitto) mother. Greensmith’s Violet Lim had a previous relationship with Gallo (Alberto Rosende) that may or may not continue.

Also joining in guest roles are Jack Coleman (Dynasty) on Chicago P.D., and Charlie Farrell (American Horror Story, Christmas Again) and Benny Mora (S.H.A.R.P., Neighborhood Buzz) on Chicago Med.

All will appear in the series’ current seasons.

(L-R) Benny Mora, Charlie Farrell and Jack Coleman NBC

Coleman returns to Chicago P.D. as “Disco Bob” Ruzek, Adam Ruzek’s (Patrick Flueger) father. Farrell joins Chicago Med as Mark Barragan, the executive in charge of Dr. Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) drug trial. Mora plays Mike, a blue-collar truck driver in his 30s whose ex-wife brings their baby to the ER.

Chicago Med, in its sixth season, Chicago Fire, in its ninth season, and Chicago P.D. in its eighth season, continue to draw strong ratings for NBC. In Live+7, they are the top three dramas on every Wednesday night of originals in the 2020-21 season-to-date.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET/PT and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm ET/PT. All three are produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television, a division of the Universal Studio Group.

Chicago Med‘s executive producers are Dick Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Michael Pressman, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Chicago Fire is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Reza Tabrizi, Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski.

Chicago P.D.‘s executive producers are Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Derek Haas, Peter Jankowski, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Colin is repped by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment. Greensmith is repped by Nicolosi & Co., Inc. Coleman is repped by Susan Calogerakis and Domain Talent Agency. Farrell is repped by Grossman and Jack Talent (Chicago), JS Represents (LA). Mora is repped by Gray Talent Group.