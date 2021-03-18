‘Chicago Fire’: Series Regular Exits NBC Firefighter Drama

SPOILER ALERT: Do Not Read if you have not seen Wednesday’s episode.

Chicago Fire is losing another paramedic from its troupe. This time, the NBC drama is bidding farewell to yet another character in Wednesday’s episode. Now in its ninth season, the story follows the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51.

The victim of being written out of the season is Adriyan Rae, who joined this season as new medic Gianna Mackey.

TV Line reports that In Wednesday’s episode, Mackey was offered a new position at another firehouse, one that came with opportunities for advancement.

Unspecified “private reasons” were given as the official explanation for the departure by showrunner Derek Haas. said to EW.com. “To hear that as a showrunner, you absolutely respect what an actor needs. All I can say is we love her, and I know she’s going to be great on some other series. And she left 51 on great terms, so there’s a chance we could check in on her. We’re always looking for something to boost up a crossover! I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Mackey in Firehouse 51.”