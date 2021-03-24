‘Chernobyl’ Producer Sister Hires ‘The Split’ Executive Producer Lucy Dyke To Launch Manchester Office

Sister, the Elisabeth Murdoch-backed producer behind Chernobyl, is launching an office in the north of England and has recruited The Split executive producer Lucy Dyke to lead the outpost.

Northern Sister will be based in Manchester and will aim to establish relations with writers, producers, and creative talent across the north of England, including in the cities of Leeds, Newcastle, Liverpool, and Bradford.

Dyke was a freelance executive producer before agreeing to take on the permanent role at Sister, which is currently in production on HBO/Sky series Landscapers in the English city of Nottingham.

She oversaw two seasons of The Split for the BBC and AMC, with a third and final season on the way. Previous credits include Netflix’s Black Mirror and Amazon’s Ripper Street. She will continue to work with Sister on projects housed in London and LA.

Commenting on Dyke’s appointment, Sister CEO Jane Featherstone said: “We share her passion and drive to continue to collaborate with established partners as well as seek out, connect with and develop emerging voices from across the UK.”

Dyke added: “This is an exciting chance to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented creatives in this area and beyond, and to recognise the need to create more opportunities outside of London.”

Sister was co-founded by Featherstone, Murdoch, and Stacey Snider in 2019, building around Featherstone’s previous outfit Sister Pictures. As well as Landscapers (which it is making in association with South of the River Pictures and Sky Studios), the company is in production on BBC/AMC medical series This Is Going to Hurt with Ben Whishaw, and The Power for Amazon.