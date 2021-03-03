Playwright Charly Evon Simpson Inks Overall Deal With HBO

EXCLUSIVE: Charly Evon Simpson is getting into business with HBO. The prolific playwright is expanding her reach in television, signing an overall deal with the premium cabler. Under the pact, Simpson will serve as a consulting producer on the second season of Industry. She is also currently a member of the writing staff for the second season of Perry Mason, which recently earned three Critics Choice nominations.

Simpson’s play Behind The Sheet was a New York Times’ Critics’ Pick, and earned Simpson a nomination for the Outer Critics Circle prestigious John Gassner Award. Her play Jump was the first recipient of the David Goldman Fund for New Plays, through National New Play Network.

Simpson was The Vineyard Theatre’s 2019-20 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award Winner and a recipient of the 2019 Dramatists Guild’s Lanford Wilson Award. This fall, she will begin her seven year residency with New Dramatists. Two of her plays have been featured on The Kilroys List.

She currently has theatre commissions with Manhattan Theatre Club/Sloan, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Cleveland Play House, Elizabeth George Commission/South Coast Repertory Theatre, Barnard College, and PlayMakers Repertory Company.

Simpson also previously wrote on Showtime’s Rust.

She is repped by Paradigm and Literate.