Charlotte Gainsbourg & Hugh Bonneville To Lead Female Spy Thriller ‘Lives In Secret’ — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Gainsbourg (Antichrist) and Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) are set to star in WWII spy thriller Lives In Secret from Resident Evil producer Jeremy Bolt.

Paris-based sales firm Other Angle will be selling the project at this week’s virtual EFM.

Gainsbourg play World War Two intelligence officer Vera Atkins, who made it her mission to discover the fate of missing agents she had dispatched to Occupied France after the conflict.

The feature is adapted from the Sarah Helm’s A Life in Secrets, telling the true story of Atkins, an intelligence officer for Special Operation Executive’s French Section who trained and dispatched hundreds of agents to Occupied France, many of whom didn’t return.

Atkins was also involved in the interrogation of Rudolf Hess, the notorious commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp. During the interrogation Atkins looked for answers to the fates of those female spies who didn’t return home.

Awarded the Légion d’honneur by the French government in 1995 for her actions in the war, Atkins has been cited as an inspiration for the character of Miss Moneypenny in Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels.

Shoot is tentatively scheduled for fall 2021 on the project, which many moons ago was known as Night And Fog.

British director Hay is coming off Hugh Bonneville drama To Olivia, about Roald Dahl and Patricia Neal. His previous credits include There’ s Only One Jimmy Grimble, which won the Crystal Bear for best film at Berlin, and the Eddie Izzard-starring Lost Christmas. Gainsbourg is coming off Benoit Jacquot drama Suzanna Adler.