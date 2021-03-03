Channing Tatum’s Free Association Inks First Look Film Deal With MGM

MGM has signed Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, and Peter Kiernan’s label, Free Association, to a first-look film production deal. The news comes after MGM has acquired North American rights to distribute Dog, the directorial debut from Tatum and Carolin that will hit theaters sometime this year.

“We jumped at the chance to work with the guys on their directorial debut Dog and cannot wait for audiences to see it,” said Michael De Luca, MGM’s Film Group Chairman and Pamela Abdy, MGM’s Film Group President in a joint statement. “Seeing them at work behind the camera instantly sparked our desire to keep the partnership going. We are thrilled Channing, Reid and Peter have made MGM their home, and are excited to work alongside them as they venture further into their filmmaking careers.”

“Mike and Pam have supported us since the very beginning of all our careers. It felt like divine intervention that we directed our first movie for them,” Free Association principals added. “We deeply admire their taste, and truly could not be more excited by their vision for the studio. We’re still pinching ourselves that we get to call MGM home, and we can’t wait to work with the entire team there for years to come.”

Free Association’s forthcoming slate includes the Kevin Hart-led drama, Fatherhood, the Netflix film, Spaceman Of Bohemia, HBO’s Gorilla And The Bird, and New York Will Eat You Alive with STXFilm and Tencent Pictures.

Free Association is repped by CAA and Hanson, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.