ViacomCBS Network Channel 5 Reboots UK Lifestyle Show ‘You Are What You Eat’ With Trisha Goddard

EXCLUSIVE: Channel 5 is revisiting classic UK lifestyle show You Are What You Eat and giving it a contemporary twist by installing presenter Trisha Goddard as host.

The original show broadcast on Channel 4 between 2004 and 2007, with presenter Gillian McKeith helping people improve their diets by, among other things, displaying their weekly intake of food on a table and testing their feces.

Producer CPL Production will revive these infamous format points for Channel 5, as Goddard teams with Dr Amir Khan (GPs: Behind Closed Doors) and other experts to help people turn their lives around.

Goddard is back on UK screens after a stint in the U.S., where she hosted NBCUniversal syndicated talk show Trisha Goddard. She starred in ITV’s Dancing On Ice last year, and is reportedly in talks to launch a new ITV chat show.

Commenting on the revival of You Are What You Eat, she said: “Our bodies are like cars: fill it with the wrong fuel, leave it parked in one spot for way too long and bit by bit, it’s going to start falling apart.

“There is nothing more uplifting than finding how to create the best version of yourself. So working with people who want to improve the way they feed themselves; body and soul is really exciting.”

Murray Boland, CPL’s creative director, added: “The great thing about bringing back this classic format is that Channel 5 really want to do something new with it that feels warm and life affirming. That is exactly the kind of programme that we love to make.”

You Are What You Eat was commissioned by ViacomCBS’s Emma Westcott. The format is distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television.