New Line Wins ‘Classified;’ Action Thriller Pitch To Be Directed By ‘John Wick’ Helmer Chad Stahelski

EXCLUSIVE: New Line won an auction for Classified, a pitch that has Chad Stahelski attached to direct. Stahelski, who starts his fourth John Wick film imminently, will produce with his 87Eleven Entertainment cohorts Jason Spitz and Alex Young, and Trevor Engelson through his Underground banner. The producing deals are being finalized.

Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan have cooked up a premise that sits right in Stahelski’s wheelhouse. The project is a high octane thriller that was shopped as Die Hard meets Indiana Jones. It is set inside a top secret government bunker, the kind that ends Raiders of the Lost Ark. That bunker contains relics covertly recovered during World War II, and they turn out to be more powerful and dangerous than ever imagined.

Aside from John Wick 4, Stahelski is currently in development on a reboot of the cult classic Highlander.
Deutschman and Pagan’s script work includes Project Almanac and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.

Stahelski is repped by WME and attorney Tara Kole; Deutschman and Pagan are repped by Underground, WME, and Frankfurt, Kurnit.

