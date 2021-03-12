César Awards Winners Announced – Live

Refresh for latest…: France’s César Awards are just getting under way this evening at Paris’ Olympia concert hall, in a live ceremony whose sole attendees are those nominated for the country’s equivalent to the Oscar.

Even without the impact of Covid, this has been a turbulent year for the presiding Académie des Arts et Techniques du cinema and the industry at large.

The 2020 ceremony held in February last year was awash in controversy that involved Roman Polanski’s An Officer And A Spy (whose Best Director win sparked walkouts by prominent actresses) as well as a general membership backlash over “elitist” and “closed” management. In September 2020, the Académie set new leadership.

AP Tonight, the ceremony is being held amid ongoing controversy over Dominique Boutonnat, president of France’s CNC who has been indicted on charges of alleged sexual assault and attempted rape made by his godson, accusations he has denied. However, a group of protesters picketed in front of the CNC earlier this evening calling for his removal. Boutonnat will not be present at the ceremony.

France’s cinemas were only open early in 2020 and then for a stint from late June to late October. Although the country exited a second lockdown later in 2020, movie theaters remain closed and France remains under a 6PM curfew. There is currently no clear reopening date for cinemas. The lack of moviegoing in 2020 resulted in the Césars suspending its Audience Award which goes to the film with the most amount of tickets sold.

Emmanuel Mouret’s Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait, aka Love Affair(s), leads nominations tonight with a total 13 including each of the top acting categories as well as Best Director and Best Film. The official 2020 Cannes Film Festival selection is followed by Albert Dupontel’s comedy/drama Adieu Les Cons (Bye Bye Morons) and François Ozon’s Eté 85 (Summer Of 85) with 12 each.

We will be following the ceremony and updating the list of winners as they are announced, so check back for updates:

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Josep, dir: Aurel

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

L’Heure De L’Ours, dir: Agnès Patron

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Carlos Conti, Adieu Les Cons

BEST SHORT FILM

Qu’Importe Si Les Bêtes Meurent, dir: Sofia Alaoui

BEST FIRST FILM

Two Of Us, dir: Filippo Meneghetti

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

Jean-Pascal Zadi, Tout Simplement Noir

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER

Fathia Youssouf, Cuties